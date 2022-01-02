No sense of last year’s panic and alarm as 2022 dawns

In the coming days more records will likely be set in Ireland’s long war with Covid.

Case numbers could peak at around 25,000 per day, or in one scenario at around 50,000. The level of undetected infection in the community is probably closer to that figure anyway. The peak of the Omicron wave is coming and is likely in the next week, those centrally involved in the pandemic response say.

The absence of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and other senior ministers — except for a difficult radio outing for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Friday — from the airwaves over Christmas has been criticised, but the relative silence is in part because what’s happening right now is what everyone in Government expected to happen.

Amid much anger over the lack of available PCR tests in recent days, it is worth noting that any testing and tracing system has limited utility when a variant like Omicron is too infectious to contain.

There has been a concerning day-on-day increase in hospitalisations over the last week, although the numbers in hospital fell to 656 yesterday morning, down from 682 on Friday.

While welcome, it is not a trend. But senior HSE figures have been told patients presenting to hospitals are not showing the same level of sickness with Covid as in previous waves and they will be closely monitoring both the length of hospital stays and the use of advanced respiratory support or non-invasive ventilation over the coming days.

The latter is usually a good indicator of what sort of pressure hospitals can expect to come under.

The number of new ICU admissions has remained low, but another week of data is needed before a more informed assessment can be made. The picture is likely to be clearer by the time Nphet meets on Thursday to consider what, if any, further public health measures are warranted.

But as 2022 dawns there is not the sense of panic and alarm that engulfed the Covid decision-makers a year ago as Alpha bore down on an unvaccinated population and the country was locked down for what transpired to be five months.

This weekend, senior Nphet and Government figures believe it is unlikely schools will not reopen this Thursday as planned. They point to the fact no other country is postponing the return of schools this month, while it is also the case that society is largely open.

“We’re not in the space of schools closing when the pubs are open till 8pm,” said one senior figure. “First you close hospitality, then retail and everything else and then you close schools.”

Further major public health restrictions are also, at this stage, unlikely to be recommended by Nphet this week, but the situation is still “finely balanced” as one Cabinet minister put it. It could all change within a matter of days.

There have been de facto new restrictions in place since St Stephen’s Day when chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan said households should not meet with other households indoors. This is not official Government guidance, which allows up to four households to meet indoors, but Donnelly said on Friday that people should follow the CMO’s advice.

While some have sought to portray this as another example of mixed messaging and Nphet at odds with its political masters, the public seems to be just getting on with being cautious.

They have disproved Nphet’s inherent belief that they could not be trusted to use antigen tests properly by taking their rapid tests and in some cases ruining their Christmas plans by doing the right thing: isolating and protecting themselves and their loved ones.

“I think what Tony is doing (on household gatherings) is stating the bleeding obvious, I don’t see it as him trying to usurp the Government,” said one Cabinet minister. “People have scaled back everything, they got a real fright last Christmas and they are scaling back everything.”

The vaccination and booster programme has meant tens of thousands of people have contracted Covid this Christmas but the majority have not become seriously ill, the country has not shut down and the health service, though under strain, has not been overrun. “Booster, booster, booster,” was how one senior Coalition figure characterised the strategy. From today any eligible person over 16 who wants a booster vaccine can get one.

The more pressing concern right now in Government revolves around the current close contact rules and the impact they are having on wider society.

Before Christmas, the Cabinet, on the advice of Nphet, agreed to new advice that meant even close contacts who were boostered with no symptoms and negative antigen tests had to stay at home for at least five and possibly up to 10 days.

The change received little attention in comparison to the 8pm curfew on pubs and restaurants but was seen by officials and senior ministers at the time as having the potential to cause a major headache come January, particularly in schools.

However, departing from Nphet advice before Christmas was a path no one in the Coalition was willing to go down for a second year running.

The impact of the new rules is becoming clear in data given to ministers in recent days. More than 20pc of staff in retail, hospitality and some industrial sectors cannot go to work because they are either infected with Covid or are close contacts.

If these sorts of figures were replicated in schools, thousands of teachers would be unable to work.

While parents will be reminded this week they should keep symptomatic children at home, the Department of Education is also putting in place measures to increase the number of substitutes available, drafting in retirees and freeing between 2,500 and 3,500 3rd and 4th year and Professional Master of Education (PME) students to support primary schools each week up to the February mid-term.

Priority will be given to special needs education in particular.

Further measures might be needed but teaching unions are hostile to a derogation. Instead, senior Government figures this weekend said they expect the rules for close contacts will be changed again by Nphet in the coming days.

One scenario being suggested is that if a person who is a close contact has had their booster, has no symptoms and does antigen tests for five days they would not have to restrict their movements.

But any decision to change advice will rest with Nphet. “The close contact rule is being reviewed and I can see a change in that in the near future,” said a senior Coalition source.