No rush back to the office as Covid-19 work restrictions lifted today

A rush of workers going back to their office desks failed to materialise today despite the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions, indicating that many employers are opting for a ‘soft’ return and adopting a more blended employment model.

In Dublin many essential workers had already returned to their workplaces over the previous months, but today’s lifting of restrictions for non-essential workers to return saw little effect on commuter numbers or footfall through businesses such as cafes.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said there was only an increase of around 2pc in traffic volumes compared to Monday of last week, and Irish Rail said that while it was still awaiting numbers, the anecdotal evidence was that the increase in passenger numbers was marginal.

“There wasn’t a ‘big bang’ in the passenger volumes, which is consistent with what happened after previous lifts of restrictions. Any time society has been opened up it has led to a gradual uptick in number, and the same appears to be true for today,” said an Irish Rail spokesman.

“There was a more noticeable increase when schools and colleges opened, but in general the increases have been gradual rather than sudden,” he added.

It was a similar situation at Dublin Bus. It reported a marginal increase in capacity on its services this morning.

“However, with third-level institutions returning to on-site learning we expect services to become busier in the coming weeks. We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time,” said a spokeswoman.

In business districts of the city, such as the IFSC, workers who had already returned to work in their offices said they did not see a big change in traffic or pedestrian numbers today. They said that their own return to work had advantages and disadvantages, and felt that employers are offering workers more flexibility when it comes to their working arrangements.

Accountant Kelan Daly commutes from Foxrock to work in the IFSC. He had been working full-time at home after the pandemic broke in March last year, but was gradually able to go back to his office more over the last year.

“The disadvantage is the commute, but there are many advantages such as better connectivity and computer systems in the office, and a separation of the work/home environment which is important too. It is easier to unplug from work when you leave your office and go home, but if you are working from home that is harder,” he said.

“It can be a tricky balance, especially in the early days when the creches were closed. We were minding the kids in shifts back then,” he added.

Mathilde Hynes works in KPMG in the IFSC, and had been home based for more than a year, with some of that on maternity leave.

But she recently returned to office work a number of days a week.

“The commute isn’t too bad for me because I cycle to work from Ballsbridge and it only takes around 15 minutes and I get some exercise. I think the advantages of working from the office is that it is quieter than being at home, you get the social element of being with your colleagues, and meetings and things are easier and more straightforward than on Teams calls,” said Ms Hynes.

“You do have to get more organised and get back into the rhythm of an office environment but I think a blend of two or three days in the office and the rest from home works best.”

Meanwhile, a new survey has revealed that more than six in 10 office workers are still uncertain as to whether office or remote working is likely to make up most of their working week going forward.

Research by Taxback.com, who supply tax return services to private and corporate clients, found that of the 1,500 employees surveyed, 38pc have already returned to the office, 36pc have not yet been told when they should expect to return, and the remaining 26pc are due to go back.

It also found that where employers and employees have discussed future working arrangements there was a near even split between those who will be working between the office and home (35pc), those who will be office-based (35pc), and those fully remote working (30pc).

“With the country now thankfully exiting the worst of the Covid crisis, and the Government green lighting a staggered return to workplaces from September 20, attention has turned to exactly how and when this will take place in organisations throughout the country,” said Marian Ryan of Taxback.com.

“From the survey it’s clear that the landscape for office workers is still very much in flux, with 63pc of employers having yet to tell staff whether or not they will be mostly based at home or the office going forward.

“Eighteen months of largely working from home has had a profound impact on the nature of work, how we work, and has raised questions on the very future of the office itself,” she added.