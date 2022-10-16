Close

Premium

exclusive ‘No plans’ to give second booster to under-50s, says Stephen Donnelly, but difficult winter ahead amid ‘twindemic’ and missed HSE targets

  • ‘Normal’ Christmas expected
  • Health Minister calls for masks on public transport
  • No reintroduction of severe restrictions
Stephen Donnelly at the Department of Health. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
Former HSE chief executive Paul Reid. Picture by Leah Farrell Expand

Close

Stephen Donnelly at the Department of Health. Picture by Frank McGrath

Stephen Donnelly at the Department of Health. Picture by Frank McGrath

Former HSE chief executive Paul Reid. Picture by Leah Farrell

Former HSE chief executive Paul Reid. Picture by Leah Farrell

/

Stephen Donnelly at the Department of Health. Picture by Frank McGrath

Hugh O'Connell

“Look at this,” Stephen Donnelly says excitedly, as he jumps up from the conference table in his corner office at the Department of Health and reaches for a paper on his desk.

On the paper is a bar chart, showing how Reeves Day Surgery Centre has cut waiting lists for elective procedures at Tallaght Hospital.

More On Stephen Donnelly

Most Watched

Privacy