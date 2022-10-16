“Look at this,” Stephen Donnelly says excitedly, as he jumps up from the conference table in his corner office at the Department of Health and reaches for a paper on his desk.

On the paper is a bar chart, showing how Reeves Day Surgery Centre has cut waiting lists for elective procedures at Tallaght Hospital.

The centre, located across the road from the south Dublin hospital, opened in December 2021 and since then the number of people waiting for day surgery procedures for over three months has reduced by 93pc.

“It’s phenomenal,” the Health Minister declares.

Donnelly believes Tallaght is the template for addressing a waiting list crisis that is not just impacting hundreds of thousands of people in need of care, but also the Government’s entire credibility on health.

On Friday, new figures showed more than 907,754 people were on some form of hospital waiting list at the end of September.

The minister, says Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane, “has no plan, except outsourcing, for reducing waiting lists.”

But Donnelly says he wants to roll out a “national network of elective surgical day centres” to deal with outpatient waiting lists, freeing up space in hospitals for more complex care.

“I want to see them in Limerick, Galway, Cork, Waterford, another one in Dublin, maybe one in the northeast as well,” he tells the Sunday Independent.

‘Ultimately getting these waiting lists down is a top government priority’

He has asked his department to draw up a proposal to take to Cabinet for approval. He is not quite sure where the money will come from, and has not spoken to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath about it, but he is confident it can be found.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he says. “I think these could be — not for all patients, but for day-case surgery patients — I think this could be a game changer.

“From when I get agreement, we can get them up and running within about 12 months. So the Tallaght one cost about €15m to set up, between the fit out and the equipment and so forth. So let’s say we do another six of these, it’s about a hundred million quid.

“Ultimately getting these waiting lists down is a top government priority. We have proof of concept here. This works incredibly well.”

It is a proposal typical of Donnelly, a minister who likes to bring innovative thinking to his brief — but sometimes finds that his ideas rile both his department and the HSE.

His clashes with former CMO Tony Holohan drew considerable coverage, while Paul Reid’s abrupt departure as HSE boss earlier this month followed not just Covid-era tensions, but the closure of Navan Hospital emergency department.

This newspaper revealed last week how Reid complained to Donnelly about the treatment of his officials at a “highly inappropriate” meeting organised by the minister’s office to discuss overcrowding at Limerick Hospital.

Donnelly admits that Reid was not happy, but disputes the claim that HSE officials were exposed to “highly personalised” and “uninhibited” language by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil politicians.

“I would fundamentally disagree with that as a characterisation,” he says. “It was a robust meeting, but the Oireachtas members, to my mind, were neither personalised nor unprofessional in the challenges they put down.”

One politician who was at the meeting, and asked not to be named, said that while they tended to agree with Donnelly, some of those politicians who spoke at the meeting were “a bit out of order”.

On his wider relationship with Reid, Donnelly says he did “a good job during Covid” and that they had “strong, professional and respectful working relationship” while not always agreeing.

“Certainly I would characterise the relationship as constructive and professional,” he adds.

With Covid-19 cases rising and dire warnings of a ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu overwhelming the health service this winter, Donnelly brought a memo to Cabinet last Tuesday which warned of the potential reintroduction of public health restrictions if a new and more deadly variant of Covid emerges.

Ministers were told the pandemic is not over, and that there is continued “uncertainty regarding the future trajectory of the disease”.

But this weekend Donnelly makes it clear that he does not foresee a return to the restrictions that dominated our lives in 2020 and 2021. “There’s no expectation that we will. I have no advice to that effect. There has been no discussion about that, and there’s no expectation that’s going to happen,” he says.

He also says there is “no expectation” that the mask mandate on public transport and in certain other settings will return — but his clear message is that people should be wearing them on buses, trains and trams.

“They definitely should be. That’s the advice right now,” he says.

He has asked officials to draw up new ads to encourage people to wear masks on public transport. It will be modelled on a new government awareness campaign about the menopause, which he launched last Friday.

“What I said to them is, in the same way that the menopause campaign is catchy and challenging and thought-provoking, can we do something similar on Covid,” he says.

Beyond that, there are no plans to administer a second booster vaccine to all people under 50.

“I have no advice nor any suggestion of any advice that it’s going to go lower anytime soon,” he says. “There are very few if any countries at the moment doing boosters below 50.”

He does foresee a greater use of the antiviral Paxlovid pill to treat the elderly and vulnerable. “It hasn’t been distributed at the rate I think it should be,” he says. “That’s one of the things we can do through the winter. Use that more, and keep people out of hospital.”

So this will be a normal Christmas, free of restrictions?

“Based on the variant we’re dealing with right now, we are in a fundamentally different place than we were previously... insofar as anyone can tell yes, yes, insofar as anyone can tell… that’s the advice right now.

‘We are planning for a perfect storm of Covid, flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses’

“The chief medical officer will keep that under advisement, the Covid advisory group will keep looking at that — but as of now, yes, we’re in a fundamentally different place, because of the vaccines.”

There is nonetheless a “very difficult winter” ahead, Donnelly says, admitting that the HSE’s winter plan, published last week, will not keep patients off trolleys or emergency departments empty.

“We are planning for a perfect storm of Covid, flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. We had the highest ever presentations into emergency departments through summer,” he says, identifying it as an indirect effect of the pandemic with older people “sicker and less resilient” than they used to be.

The €169m winter plan sets out targets for more staff and extra beds, but the HSE has consistently missed previous targets. To take one example, only 854 of the 1,228 extra beds promised under last year’s winter plan and the service plan for this year have materialised.

“They have missed targets on beds, they have missed targets on recruitment, and we are engaged with them on that on a very regular basis,” Donnelly says, with a subtle hint of displeasure. Nonetheless, he says the targets are “ambitious” and praises the delivery of “more beds, more clinicians, more diagnostics, more community care than any time in history.”

He disputes the Irish Hospital Consultants Association’s (IHCA) claim that it takes 500 days to hire a consultant — a fact the IHCA argues will mean the 51 extra posts committed to in the winter plan won’t even be filled by next winter.

“I was in Limerick yesterday. They’ve been allocated two to begin with and we’re going to sanction more — they’re interviewing next week for those two. So it clearly doesn’t take 500 days,” he says.

Ultimately, Donnelly argues that, far from sapping public confidence in the health system, the missed targets are not something that concerns people.

“I don’t think the public are too worried about targets. I think people want to know that when they get sick, they can access healthcare.”

One undelivered commitment people might care about, however, is the expansion of free GP care — which was promised to six- and seven-year-olds in last year’s budget but still has not materialised. Last month’s budget committed to expanding free GP care to an additional 400,000.

At its autumn conference yesterday, the Irish College of GPs said there was already a “growing workforce and workload crisis” and claimed the budget measure could lead to an extra 640,000 consultations every year.

Donnelly argues that this does not reflect the Government investing “a huge amount of additional resources into general practice in the last two years”. He says there will be more investment, supports for rural GPs, and a focus on recruiting more practice nurses — but he also says Ireland’s level of GPs per capita is not dissimilar to other countries.

‘We’ve had a very successful outcome by international standards on Covid’

The Fianna Fáil TD is also pledging to resolve many of the issues that see junior doctors emigrating in their droves, having set up of a task force on the issue last month.

“We have to make sure they come back. At the moment, Ireland is overly reliant on foreign healthcare professionals, not just doctors, right across the board,” he says.

Around €1m has been allocated to improve facilities in some hospitals, with the minister noting that in Limerick they have installed lockers and provide hot food for junior doctors at night.

He is not satisfied that the €1,000 Covid bonus has yet to be paid to tens of thousands of non-HSE staff in voluntary and care facilities, but can’t commit to getting it resolved by the end of the year.

“I would love to be able to give that guarantee, but I am not rolling out the programme,” he argues.

Ultimately, the minister comes across as confident and assured both about what he has done to date and what he intends to deliver — and he appears unperturbed by the relentless criticism of opposition parties and healthcare representative bodies.

“There’s an awful lot of challenges in healthcare, but if you go through it, we’ve had a very successful outcome by international standards on Covid. We are adding capacity at record levels. The goal is universal healthcare,” he says.

He wants to remain Health Minister after the December reshuffle and backs Micheál Martin to lead FF into the next election. He is categoric when asked if he has any ambitions to one day lead the party he joined just five years ago.

“No,” he says.