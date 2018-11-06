Friends and family members of a man who died in south Dublin last week have raised more than €2,500 to repatriate his remains back to Malawi.

'No one should have to die this way' - friends of man who died in Foxrock fundraise to bring remains home

Limbani Mzoma (27), also known as Robert, died at a house in Foxrock at around 11.30pm last Thursday.

Grace Miano, 50, from Kenya pictured in the back of a garda car at the CCJ Credit: Damien Eagers / INM

It is understood that the Malawian native had been living in Ireland for the last five years and had been planning to return to his home country next year.

His loved ones are hoping to raise €7,000 to bring his body back to Malawi, with more than €2,500 raised so far.

In a tribute to Mr Mzoma on the fundraising page, family and friends said they want to bring him home so he can "find peace".

"[We] the friends and family of Robert are fundraising for the repatriation of our brother and friend back home to his final resting place to find peace.

"We would appreciate any donation so he can finally be with his family. No one should have to die this way."

Writing on the donation page, neighbours and pals of the 27-year-old left messages in his memory.

"Until then, sleep well Robert," one friend wrote.

"We are neighbours back home. RIP," said another.

Gruesome: Gardaí at the scene in Foxrock, Dublin, where Limbani Mzoma (27) was stabbed to death. Photos: Damien Eagers/Collins

A 50-year-old woman charged with his murder made her first court appearance at the Central Criminal Court yesterday morning.

Grace Miano, with an address at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, requested a psychiatric assessment during the court appearance.

Following his death, tributes were paid to Mr Mzoma online.

His brother Ambrose described him as a "brave, courageous, young man" who was friendly to everyone he met.

"May (your) soul Rest in peace Robert," another friend wrote.

Online Editors