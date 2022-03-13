No ‘lectures’ from Micheál Martin to Boris Johnson on Ukraine refugees

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will “not lecture” Boris Johnson on the number of refugees from Ukraine the UK has accepted since the Russian invasion last month.

Mr Martin was speaking on day two of his St Patrick’s Day trip to London where he met the UK prime minister before the pair watched England play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham.

Mr Johnson’s government has faced significant criticism last week for failing to provide more routes for Ukrainians to reach the UK with the latest figures showing only 1,000 have been taken in so far compared to the more than 4,000 that have arrived in Ireland.

There have also been reports that the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has raised concerns with her counterpart Helen McEntee about Ireland being used as a back door to the UK through the Common Travel Area.

But last night an Irish Government source said Mr Johnson had commended Ireland for its role in taking refugees in his meeting with Mr Martin.

Speaking at the Irish Embassy in London, Mr Martin said: “I am not here really to lecture or tell others how they should engage with the issue, rather I am here to have a discussion around this.

“We’re very clear it’s based on humanitarian principle; people are fleeing war and the European Union has responded as a unified body.”

Mr Martin said he would not tell “Boris Johnson what to do” when it comes to taking in any refugees and acknowledged the sanctions the UK government has imposed on Russia as well as the support provided to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

The Taoiseach “emphasised the strength and unity of the EU response” to the war in Ukraine in a bilateral meeting with the prime minister.

Earlier, speaking more generally about the crisis in Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “Right now, as we speak people are under bombardment, civilian buildings, hospitals are being bombed, people are losing their lives. It’s an attack on women and children, it’s morally reprehensible what’s going on.

"I would again appeal to Russia to end this war, and to engage in a meaningful way.”

On Northern Ireland, Mr Martin has said there is an increasing view that the Brexit protocol is working.

The Taoiseach said everyone he has met in Northern Ireland wants continued access to the EU single market.

His comments come after Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson said last Friday he will not go back into the Stormont Executive until the matter of the protocol is dealt with.

Mr Martin was asked what the Irish Government’s communication channels were like with the DUP and how likely it is that the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be resolved by the time of the elections.

Mr Martin said the Irish Government has good channels of communication with all parties in Northern Ireland.

“What’s very interesting from our perspective though is that what’s increasing and growing is a view within Northern Ireland, particularly in Northern Ireland business and industry, that the protocol is working in terms of inward investment into Northern Ireland, and in terms of access to the EU single market.

“It’s a good basic principle to start off on. And my view, given the improved relationship between the UK and the EU as a result of the partnership on Ukraine, I would like to think that in the fullness of time, we will be able to resolve this issue.”





