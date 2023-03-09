No increase to Robert Watt's €298,000 salary while pay review takes place

The €297,869 salary of Robert Watt, the highest-paid government department chief, has been frozen until a review of senior public servants’ pay is completed.

A Department of Public Expenditure spokesperson said the salary of Mr Watt, who is secretary-general at the Department of Health, had not risen when there was a public service pay hike earlier this month.

Lower-paid secretaries-general received a 2pc increase. It pushed the basic earnings of the top grade of secretary-general up to €255,000.

Mr Watt earns more than other secretaries-general. He received a pay rise of €81,000 when he moved from his former role as secretary-general at the Department of Expenditure to the Department of Health in 2021.

He said at the time he would waive the increase until the economy began to recover and unemployment fell. Mr Watt later revealed he was taking the full salary.

The Department of Expenditure spokesperson said Mr Watt’s salary did not change on March 1 when the 2pc pay rise came into effect.

She said this was in light of the continuing work of an independent review panel.

She added that the application of a department circular confirming the public service pay increase “shall not have the effect of increasing the salary of a serving secretary-general in the civil service to a salary rate above the current highest rate that applies to a secretary-general post, ie, €297,869”.

A 1.5pc pay rise is due under the pay deal, Building Momentum, on October 1.

The independent review panel was set up in the wake of controversy over Mr Watt’s salary increase. The department spokesperson was unable to say when it would be published.

Read More

The panel is chaired by Donal de Buitléir, a member of the Policy Authority and former chairperson of the Low Pay Commission.

Jenny Smyth, a senior client partner with Korn Ferry, and Bryan Andrews, a former chief executive of the Public Appointments Services, are members.

The panel is examining the processes used to determine pay levels and recruit senior public servants. It will focus on civil servants from the grade of assistant secretary.

In relation to secretaries-general, the review’s terms of reference say the process of confirming appointments should be examined. This includes the requirement for a government memorandum and decision. It is also examining how the department bosses’ grades are determined.

The review is also investigating the role of the Top Level Appointment Committee.

It is examining legislation underpinning ministerial power to set individual salaries and terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, a circular on the revised pay scales that came into force from March 1 for civil servants appointed on or after April 6, 1995 says the pay of a secretary-general at the top grade of Level One is €255,000.

A Level Two secretary-general’s pay stands at €240,000, while a secretary-general at Level Three earns €227,369 a year.