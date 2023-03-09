| 3.1°C Dublin

No increase to Robert Watt's €298,000 salary while pay review takes place

Department of Health secretary-general received an increase of €81,000 in 2021

Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The €297,869 salary of Robert Watt, the highest-paid government department chief, has been frozen until a review of senior public servants’ pay is completed.

A Department of Public Expenditure spokesperson said the salary of Mr Watt, who is secretary-general at the Department of Health, had not risen when there was a public service pay hike earlier this month.

