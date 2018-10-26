A schoolboy born in Ireland who made headlines recently when he was threatened with deportation has been told he can remain in the country pending a review of his case.

A schoolboy born in Ireland who made headlines recently when he was threatened with deportation has been told he can remain in the country pending a review of his case.

'No imminent threat of deportation' - Schoolboy Eric (9) allowed to remain in Ireland pending review

A petition was started by St Cronan's Boys National School in Bray, Co Wicklow, more than a week ago asking Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to revoke the deportation order and allow the 4th class pupil Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue to stay in Ireland.

More than 50,000 people have signed the petition to date.

Eric, who is nine years old, was born in Ireland, but he is not a citizen and so could face deportation to China.

Speaking today on the Last Word with Matt Cooper, Health Minister Simon Harris said he had received some “good news” from the Department of Justice.

“I’ve just got some good news, very recently from the Department of Justice, which I’ve conveyed to Eric’s family, that there is no imminent threat of deportation.

"That’s all I ever called for, that’s all Eric’s family ever asked for, was an opportunity for a humanitarian review of the case to take place.

“The idea that a nine year old boy who is as much from Wicklow as I am, as much from Ireland as I am would be told that he is “going back” to China, a country he had never been to was simply ludicrous.”

More than a week ago, Mr Harris, who lives in Eric's constituency, made representations to the Department of Justice and Equality on his behalf.

"I have appealed for Eric to remain in Ireland on humanitarian grounds. Quite frankly, Eric is Irish," he told Independent.ie.

"He was born here, goes to school here and has never lived anywhere else. This is his home. This is his country. I really hope common sense can prevail."

Following a 2004 referendum, babies born in Ireland to foreign parents don't have an automatic right to Irish citizenship.

Online Editors