AN INQUEST into the death of two US tourists in a freak pony and trap accident in Kerry last year is set to proceed after Gardaí were informed no further action is now expected over the tragedy.

No garda action over tragic pony and trap deaths of tourist couple

However, civil proceedings are anticipated over the April 9 accident which claimed the lives of Normand Larose (62) and Rosalyn Joy Few (64).

An inquest into the tragedy, which rocked the Kerry tourism industry, is now expected to proceed in Killarney in early February.

The accident was the worst in modern times in one of Ireland's most popular tourist attractions.

Locals hold a prayer vigil at Kate Kearney’s Cottage Photo: Frank McGrath

Mr Larose and Ms Few were from Phoenix in Arizona and were in Ireland as part of a dream family holiday.

The two US tourists died from horrific injuries sustained when they were catapulted almost eight metres into a ravine and onto rocks after a pony pulling their trap-style carriage suddenly became startled and the cart flipped over.

Ms Few's daughter, Tonya, was following her mother that day in another pony and trap with her husband and two children.

The family were horrified to come upon the accident scene - and realised that Ms Few and Mr Larose had been critically injured.

The accident happened in the Gap of Dunloe, not far from Kate Kearney's Cottage, as the tourists were undertaking one of Kerry's most popular visitor attractions.

A Garda investigation was immediately launched to determine the precise cause of the tragedy.

Last August, Mr Larose's inquest was opened and closed before Kerry Coroner Aisling Quilter once medical evidence had been dealt with.

The inquest heard the 62 year old, who was originally from Quebec in Canada, died from blunt force trauma injuries to his skull and brain caused by a fall onto rocks from a pony and trap.

Tragically, the accident happened as the steepest part of the descent where the Gap of Dunloe road passed a bridge parapet by a deep ravine.

The Mayor of Killarney Councillor Niall Kelleher warned last year that the Garda investigation should be allowed proceed.

"When we get the findings of the investigation, if there’s lessons to be learned then it is incumbent on us to act upon it,” he said.

Last August, Kerry coroner's court also heard the inquest into the death of another US tourist in the Gap of Dunloe after a separate accident.

Janet Price (69) died from multiple injuries when she came off her hired bicycle near a notorious bend in the Gap of Dunloe on May 30 2017.

Her daughters warned the mother of two would never have attempted the steep descent had proper warning signs been in place.

The Price family insisted that signage should be in place warning that the descent is not for inexperienced cyclists.

Last year, Ms Few's daughter paid a moving tribute to her mother and Mr Larose after the fatal accident and acknowledged the incredible support and sympathy the family had received since then from the people of Kerry.

Tonya said the couple "radiated happiness everywhere they went."

"Joy and Norm...touched many people's lives. They loved their family and their friends deeply and unconditionally."

"They both loved life and lived their lives to the fullest."

