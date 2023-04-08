| 6°C Dublin

‘No excuse for the prices they’re charging’: Meet the Connemara man who serves €3.90 pints

Colm Redmond, of Johnny O&rsquo;Loughlin&rsquo;s Bar in Connemara says rural pubs play crucial role in community. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Laura Lynott

A pub in rural Galway is serving pints of Guinness for only €3.90 in a protest against rising prices.

Colm Redmond, of Johnny O’Loughlin’s pub at The Zetland Country House Hotel in Cashel Bay, Connemara, said that six months ago – despite rising energy bills – he decided not to increase the price on a pint of stout.

