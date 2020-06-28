No evidence of foul play in Noah Donohoe disappearance, police say as body found in storm drain believed to be missing teen

Police investigating the disappearance of Noah Donohoe have recovered a body from a storm drain complex close to where the Belfast teenager went missing.

Police said that they believe the body to be that of the missing 14-year-old.

The body was recovered in the north Belfast area just before 9.45am on Saturday morning.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday Superintendent Muir Clark said that while police "have no official identification, we believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe".

He said that police had no reason to suspect foul play in the death.

Superintendent Muir told reporters that the storm drain was almost a kilometre long and the search was "extremely challenging".

"We did have access to the storm drain complex and it has been searched over the last number of days before we got to the end of the complex," he said.

"It's an extremely challenging environment in which to work and that is why it has taken the length of time to go through that complex.

"In my 30 years in the police, this is one of the most unusual missing person inquiries that I have dealt with."

Superintendent Clark urged people to stop spreading rumours around the disappearance of the teenager.

"It is disappointing that I again need to call on people circulating a number of rumours about Noah's disappearance, which are completely without foundation," he said.

"This type of commentary and rumour is distressing for Noah's family and is extremely unhelpful.

"An investigation into the circumstances of Noah's disappearance is still continuing but there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

"If people post distasteful and patently untrue rumours on social media, we will investigate that."

Following the press conference police released a statement saying they were "aware of reports of groups of people planning to gather this evening in north Belfast in relation to the death of Noah Donohoe".

"We would urge anyone thinking of attending to stay at home," the statement read.

The St Malachy's College pupil went missing last Sunday evening.

He failed to return to his south Belfast home after venturing out on his black Apollo mountain bike around 5.30pm that afternoon.

Belfast Telegraph