No Christmas parties for Irish Government this year in wake of Downing Street fiasco

There will be no Christmas parties in Government this year, the Tánaiste has pledged in the wake of the Downing Street fiasco.

While aware of video footage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aides laughing about a party in Downing Street during a Christmas Covid-19 lockdown last year, Leo Varadkar said he did not want to comment “in respect of those matters” in another jurisdiction.

Asked about arrangements within the Government here for any staff get-togethers this Christmas, the Tánaiste said: “I’m not aware of any Christmas parties organised, unfortunately, this year.

“It looks like it's going to be another year without Christmas parties.”

Mr Varadkar, who has expressed regret for attending a controversial summer gathering organised by his former Cabinet colleague Katherine Zappone, said the inability to have informal occasions was regrettable.

“It’s sad, but that’s just the way it has to be. And we are seeing in Spain and Norway, and in other countries in European Union, very significant outbreaks at Christmas parties and workplace parties.

“That's further evidence as to why why they can't go ahead, which is unfortunate – but of course small gatherings can go ahead.

“It is still possible to have four households meet up in your home, and it is still possible to have dinner or lunch or drinks with six people.”

Asked if he had found Boris Johnson a man of his word when he had personal dealings with him as Taoiseach on the Brexit issue, Mr Varadkar said: “I can only answer that with respect to my personal experience.

“In my dealings with him, what he said to me stood. He didn't break his word to me.

“But I am aware that other people have had a different experience.”



