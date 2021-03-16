‘No better way to honour Irish people on St Patrick’s Day than by staying focused and avoiding another wave this terrible virus’- Taoiseach

Mr Martin is encouraging the public to stick to guidelines ahead of St Patrick's Day

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said there is no better way to “honour the Irish people” on St Patrick’s Day than by staying focused and avoiding another wave of Covid-19 infection.

Ahead of tomorrow, Mr Martin has sent out a St Patrick’s Day message encouraging the public to stick to the guidelines, saying the opportunity to celebrate the holiday will “come again”.

He added that this year, the day carries “an added poignancy” as the country reflects on the past year which has seen 6,500 family, friends and neighbours across the island who have died with the virus.

"St Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for every Irish person around the world. It is a day when we celebrate our nation, our heritage and our people,” the Taoiseach said.

"We normally spend this day with our extended family and friends going to parades or to sporting events. Unfortunately, we cannot do this tomorrow.

"Lá Fhéile Pádraig is the day when the world honours the Irish people. There can be no better way to honour our people in 2021 than to stay focused and avoid another wave of infection with this terrible virus.”

Mr Martin warned that the dominant variant in the country at the moment is “much more contagious and therefore much more dangerous”.

He stressed that people must not congregate or meet up for social gatherings.

“We must keep it under control and I am hopeful that everyone will make a special effort to mark the day in a Covid safe manner,” he said.

"It is very important that people do not congregate or meet up for social gatherings in their homes or anywhere else.

"To do so would be to undermine all of the sacrifices we have made to date.

“The opportunity to celebrate St Patrick’s Day will come again. Our vaccination programme continues to be rolled out and as supply increases, we will get them to people quickly.

"But for the moment, we must continue to observe the current restrictions.”

