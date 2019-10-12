-
Nine young men injured after falling from back of lorry as GAA team celebrates victory
Independent.ie
Nine young men have been taken to hospital after they plunged off the back of a lorry in Co Wicklow this evening.
The incident - at around 6:30pm in Enniskerry Village - happened when members of a GAA club were celebrating winning a local match.
More to follow...
Online Editors