News Irish News

Saturday 12 October 2019

Nine young men injured after falling from back of lorry as GAA team celebrates victory

A video grab of the incident in Enniskerry Village where people fell from the back of a lorry as they were celebrating winning a match.
A video grab of the incident in Enniskerry Village where people fell from the back of a lorry as they were celebrating winning a match.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Nine young men have been taken to hospital after they plunged off the back of a lorry in Co Wicklow this evening.

The incident - at around 6:30pm in Enniskerry Village - happened when members of a GAA club were celebrating winning a local match.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News