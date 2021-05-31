| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Nine times out of 10 a male presenter will be paid more’ 

Bláthnaid Treacy Expand

Close

Bláthnaid Treacy

Bláthnaid Treacy

Bláthnaid Treacy

Amy Blaney

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy says “things are changing” when it comes to gender balance in the media, especially on RTÉ 2fm which boasts a mostly female line-up. However, she concedes that even now there can be pay discrimination.

And she recalls being treated differently as a younger woman working in the media. However nowadays, she said, her attitude is: “I’ve more experience now and I just don’t take any crap.

“If I have something to say, I’m going to say it and if you’re not listening to me, I’m going to say excuse me, I’m saying something.

More On Raidió Teilifís Éireann

Most Watched

Privacy