‘Nine times out of 10 a male presenter will be paid more’ 

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy says “things are changing” when it comes to gender balance in the media, especially on RTÉ 2fm which boasts a mostly female line-up. However, she concedes that even now there can be pay discrimination.

And she recalls being treated differently as a younger woman working in the media. However nowadays, she said, her attitude is: “I’ve more experience now and I just don’t take any crap.

“If I have something to say, I’m going to say it and if you’re not listening to me, I’m going to say excuse me, I’m saying something.

“You’re definitely treated differently when you’re a woman, the way you’re spoken to, like, ‘hi sweetie, hi honey’, that hasn’t changed.”

She added that age can play a big part. “If you’re a young woman, I’m not sure you’re taken as seriously as say, a young man would be,” she said.

Bláthnaid (33) admitted to encountering this attitude when she started out.

“In a meeting you would voice an opinion or a thought on something and it would be brushed aside. And your male counterpart would literally say the exact same idea and it would be ‘amazing’. That has happened,” she said.

As a woman working in TV, she admitted to being “ogled” more than her male counterparts – “but that’s society in general, not just media”.

When it comes to equal pay in the media, Bláthnaid said most shows would have a male and a female presenter, “but you can be guaranteed nine out of 10 times the male presenter will be getting paid more – or maybe I’m wrong.”

“Maybe the veil needs to be lifted on that – if you’re doing the same work as your male counterpart, then you should be getting paid the same amount,” she said.

Bláthnaid keeps a busy roster, hosting her own radio show on 2fm, presenting the National Lottery, reporting for the Today Show, and taking part in an array of podcasts.

She recently presented a 2fm show, StaidAir, which was aimed at helping Leaving Cert students improve their Irish. A fluent Irish speaker, the presenter has had a “grá from an early age” for the language. She attended an Irish-speaking school and studied Irish at UCD. That love of the language “was always kind of there and it’s something that has benefited me”, she said.

An avid festival-goer and former host of the Electric Picnic Show on RTÉ, the presenter said, “I’ve been to pretty much every festival in Ireland: bring them on. As Irish people, festivals are engrained in us, festivals are so deeply rooted in our culture.

“We’re naturally really sociable people – we’re storytellers, we love music, we love the craic and we’ve been missing it so much.”

Bláthnaid recently partnered with Ballygowan water which launched new 100pc recyclable bottles, and she is urging people to recycle correctly.

“It’s a really easy way for you to be sustainable,” she said.

She notes the move away from ‘fast fashion’ – relatively cheap disposable clothes – adding,

“Younger people are actually quite fashion conscious when it comes to sustainability.

"They are a lot more into their vintage finds.”