Nine people arrested after 50 gardai carry out early-morning operation targeting gangs

Seven men and two women have been arrested by gardai following an operation targeting drug distribution in Longford.

Seven men and two women have been arrested by gardai following an operation targeting drug distribution in Longford.

An operation this morning, involving 50 gardai including the Armed Support Unit, saw nine people arrested.

Those arrested were aged between 18 and 55 and are currently being held at garda stations in Roscommon and Longford. Drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and heroin, were also seized, as well as three cars.

In a statement this morning Longford Garda Station Superintendent James Delaney said: "This morning’s operation, involving over 50 Gardaí, focused on the disruption of criminal gangs and their activities in the distribution of controlled drugs in the greater Longford area. "The operation has caused significant disruption to those who are engaged in this type of activity. This type of operation is dependent on highly specialised Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by local Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit.

"It is strong evidence of the continued commitment of An Garda Síochána to enhancing the quality of life in our communities by removing and disrupting this kind of activity from our streets and towns."

Online Editors