Nightclubs close in Northern Ireland as new Covid restrictions come into force

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland have closed as new coronavirus restrictions that come into force today and tomorrow.

From today, indoor standing events are no longer permitted in Northern Ireland and nightclubs are closed.

Dancing in all hospitality venues will not be allowed, although this does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations.

From tomorrow, socialising should be reduced to three households, while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. People are “strongly advised” to follow this guidance.

Ten people will be allowed to get together if they are from the same household and only table service will be available.

A two-metre social distancing rule has also been introduced in public premises and offices.

The Northern Ireland Executive said that nightclubs were a high-risk setting where face coverings and social distancing rules could not be applied.

Proof of Covid status will remain a requirement to enter hospitality venues.

The guidance states: “From 06:00 on 26 December dancing will not be permitted in hospitality settings.

“From 06:00 on 27 December, a maximum of six people can be seated together in hospitality settings. More than six will be permitted if they all belong to a single household, as long as it is not more than 10. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total.

“This requirement does not apply to weddings and civil partnerships.”

It continues: “Table service will also be required and apart from entering and leaving the premises, the only movement allowed indoors is to access toilet or baby changing facilities, to select food from a buffet or to pay.”

The regulations will be reviewed 30 December 30.

A record number of Covid cases were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Friday, another 3,286 infections.

Three more Covid related deaths were also reported on Friday.

The Executive announced a financial support package to accompany the new restrictions. This includes a £40m fund to help more than 3,000 affected businesses.

When announcing the new Covid rules earlier this week, a statement from the Executive read: “While there are still some uncertainties about the full impact of this new variant, we know from the evidence available that the infection rate here will rise sharply in the coming days and weeks.

“Omicron is now the dominant strain in new cases reported daily. The scale of infection and the rate of transmission will be extremely challenging for our whole society and will result in significant pressures in hospitals, the health and social care system and the wider workforce.

“An intervention is therefore required alongside the vitally important booster vaccine programme.”