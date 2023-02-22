New youth service for north inner city Dublin could see next role models flourish

The expansion of a youth support system in Dublin’s north east inner city could help develop new Bafta and Oscar nominees like Barry Keoghan, according to youth organisation Foróige.

The hub for Summerhill will also give local kids multimedia and technology programmes to equip them with valuable digital skills.

Junior minister at the Department of Justice, James Browne, said the number of staff at the facility had gone from two to 10, and the expansion of the local wraparound service is welcome to the area.

The aim of the Helping Agatha Youth (HAY) scheme, run in conjunction with Foróige, is to give a space to children who are at risk of, or have come to the attention of, the justice system or are experiencing settling difficulties at school, a place to grow their talents and personalities.

Youth Diversion Projects are community-based and supported youth development projects which seek to divert young people from becoming involved, or further involved, in anti-social or criminal behaviour. The projects facilitate personal development and promote civic responsibility.

The new hub has been developed through funding provided by the Department of Justice and the NEIC (North East Inner City initiative).

Actor Barry Keoghan put Summerhill on the international map following his Bafta win at the weekend. Speaking at the opening of the new premises today, chairperson of Foróige Barbara Daly said that with such state-of-the-art facilities and mentorship at the hub it might be the space that produces the next young person to be nominated for a Bafta or Oscar.

The north east inner city has no shortage of role models, especially in the boxing world, with local talents Kellie Harrington and Olympian Emmet Brennan from the immediate area.

Emmet was on hand to help launch the new HAY premises, and said the services it provides are vital for local children and their families.

“I was very lucky to have the boxing club when I was a kid. I remember when I got to my mid-teens I started to have a lot of problems. My mind would be racing, and I was lucky enough to have the boxing club.

"Before coming here today I was thinking – what would I have done if I didn’t have the boxing club? Where would I have gone? I’m sure my life would have gone in a completely different path, and the services provided here provide that same help,” he said.