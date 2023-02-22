| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

New youth service for north inner city Dublin could see next role models flourish

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, with Stephanie Cleary, Senior Youth Officer with The Hay Project, and participants Lennon Byrne and Ashton Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, with Stephanie Cleary, Senior Youth Officer with The Hay Project, and participants Lennon Byrne and Ashton Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, with Stephanie Cleary, Senior Youth Officer with The Hay Project, and participants Lennon Byrne and Ashton Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, with Stephanie Cleary, Senior Youth Officer with The Hay Project, and participants Lennon Byrne and Ashton Hutch. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The expansion of a youth support system in Dublin’s north east inner city could help develop new Bafta and Oscar nominees like Barry Keoghan, according to youth organisation Foróige.

The hub for Summerhill will also give local kids multimedia and technology programmes to equip them with valuable digital skills.

Most Watched

Privacy