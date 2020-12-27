| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New year's resolution

The head of policing in Louth has the remaining killers of Garda Adrian Donohoe firmly in his sights, writes Ali Bracken

Chief Supt Christy Mangan, with the town of Drogheda in the background. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Chief Supt Christy Mangan, with the town of Drogheda in the background. Photo: David Conachy

Chief Supt Christy Mangan, with the town of Drogheda in the background. Photo: David Conachy

Chief Supt Christy Mangan, with the town of Drogheda in the background. Photo: David Conachy

Ali Bracken

The head of operational policing in Co Louth has a stark New Year's warning for the killers of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

"We have concluded part one of our investigation, with the conviction of Aaron Brady," explains Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan. "We have now moved our attention to the other persons involved and we are concentrating on bringing them to justice. In 2021, that is our focus."

In October, Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in January 2013.

Privacy