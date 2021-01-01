New Year’s Day baby joy as parents celebrate first arrivals in 2021

While Ireland was saying goodbye to a dismal 2020, some families were starting off 2021 with a new bundle of joy in their arms.

The first baby to be born in the country is thought to be Brody McWilliams Brown, who arrived into the world just four seconds after midnight.

He was born at the national Maternity Hospital on Holles Street and was welcomed in by his delighted parents Jennifer McWilliams and Eric Brown from Dublin’s Sallynoggin.

Proud mum Jennifer said in an interview with Newstalk that she was taken aback by the timing of his arrival.

Expand Close Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin, from Meath, welcomed baby girl Kady at Coombe Hospital / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin, from Meath, welcomed baby girl Kady at Coombe Hospital

“I had no clue until I was induced that he might be one of the first. A few comments were made (by hospital staff) just laughing about it but we didn't actually think that he'd be the first,” she said.

"I'm tired but I'm feeling good. Me and the baby are doing great so can't complain. It's great news."

Hot on little Brody’s heels was another Dublin-born baby at the Coombe hospital, who arrived into the world at 24 minutes past midnight.

A baby girl named Kady was born at 24 minutes past midnight to overjoyed parents Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin from Co Meath. It will be a busy time in their household, given that baby Ava was born in the same hospital just 19 months ago.

The first New Year’s Day birth recorded at the Rotunda Hospital was at 31 minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day, with the new baby’s name yet to be released.

Other early births on January 1 were recorded at Midlands Regional Portlaoise and Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda.

According to the latest data from the UN, a total of 157 babies are expected to be born in Ireland over the course of January 1, 2021.

The multiple lockdowns has been a huge factor in the surge in births in Ireland during 2020 with the birth rate expected to soar during 2021.

Online Editors