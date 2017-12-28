Motorists should brace themselves for black ice and snow in parts of the country as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

New snow-ice warnings issued as sub-zero temperatures grip the country

Met Eireann issued three new Status Yellow snow-ice Weather Warnings this morning.

A snow-ice warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary for between 4pm today and 9am tomorrow morning. Our national forecaster warning of "snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening and overnight.

A lorry stuck on the A14 in Northampton, after snow hit Britain. Photo: PA

"Any snow will clear to rain by Friday morning." Earlier a warning was issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Galway and is valid until 2pm today.

Some current temperatures around the country (°C) at 8:52am:

Mullingar -4.1

Grange (Meath) -3.2

Athenry -3.0

Claremorris -2.9

Moore Park (Cork) -2.9

Oak Park (Carlow) -2.8

Gurteen (Tipp) -2.5

Dublin Airport -1.7

Finner (Donegal) -1.4

Shannon Airport -0.3

Malin Head 4.5 pic.twitter.com/GnKbbmNnZh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2017

The second is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal and will be valid between 3pm today and 3am tomorrow morning. Met Eireann said in a statement: "Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening across much of Leinster and Ulster."

Many of us woke up to widespread frost and icy conditions this morning with patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers. Sub-zero temperatures will only rise to between 1 and 5 degrees by this afternoon.

Very cold this morning, with ice & frost across the country. Allow time to de-ice your car & remember it can take 10x longer to stop on icy roads. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/tJqzXiFrH2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2017

A band of cloud with patchy rain, sleet and snow is also expected to extend slowly from the south west during the day.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said the snow and sleet will be fleeting, with somewhat warmer temperatures likely to return in time for the weekend.

Temperatures are set to range between 0C and 4C during today, and will get colder during the night. Up to 3cm of snow is anticipated in some areas.

"Ulster tonight will see the most snow, with parts of the north-west also affected," Ms Gavin said. "It's not expected to last. Later on in the week it will be a little milder but unsettled, with rain and windy conditions," she added.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also released a road warning for commuters for today, asking road users to check their local weather forecast and be aware of the conditions. The RSA expects there will be slippery roads and paths due to an accumulation of snow over the next 24 hours. It is also advising motorists to watch out for black ice on untreated roads, saying that it can be almost transparent.

"If the road looks polished or glossy, it could be black ice," a spokesperson said. Motorists are being urged to driver with extra care, especially on higher ground where accumulations of snow are most likely. The outlook for the rest of the week is very unsettled.

Friday will bring foggy and frosty conditions with scattered rain and hail storms with more widespread rain expected by late afternoon. Met Éireann say there'll be more sleet and snow throughout the day mixed in with the rain. Temperatures of between three and seven degrees are expected during the day before plummeting to below zero by nightfall. Stormy conditions will move across the country on Saturday with winds predicted to reach gale force over the midlands with heavy rain and snow.

The northern half of the country is likely to be worst affected according to Met Éireann. It will feel slightly warmer with highest temperatures between nine and 11 predicted. New Year's Eve will start off with fresh southwest winds and showers. Temperatures are expected to rise to seven degrees in the day and will remain just above freezing overnight.

