New ‘person of interest’ triggered Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review, says top officer

The senior garda officer who ordered a cold case review of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier said claims of a new “person of interest” and supposedly missing evidence were among the factors that influenced his decision.

John O’Driscoll, who retired as Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime two weeks ago, is best known for driving international sanctions aimed at shutting down the Kinahan crime cartel. However, one of his last acts in the Phoenix Park was to sign off on a Serious Crime Review of one of the State’s most notorious unsolved murders.

Ms Toscan du Plantier, a French film producer, was murdered at her holiday home in Schull in 1996. Ian Bailey, an English journalist, was the prime suspect but has always proclaimed his innocence. He was convicted by a French court in absentia in 2019. The case has attracted international attention as a result of two documentaries.

Speaking for the first time about his decision, Mr O’Driscoll said all unsolved murders should be subject to review from time to time.

“Sophie Toscan du Plantier has been subject to extensive review, but in more recent times we have become aware, through media attention over the last two years and documentaries have been made, it is indicated that specific information that wasn’t previously available,” he said.

Mr O’Driscoll indicated that a new witness statement from Marie Farrell — a shopkeeper in Schull who first implicated Bailey but later retracted what she had said — will be investigated.

Ms Farrell claimed she had been pressurised by gardaí into identifying Bailey, who has repeatedly insisted he is innocent. She gave a new statement to gardaí last year, saying she can now identify the person she saw watching Ms Toscan du Plantier outside her shop as an associate of the French woman’s film producer husband, Daniel.

“Whatever about the credibility of the witness, which was questioned in earlier court proceedings, we now have a person named as a potential person of interest. It is very important that that would be pursued and brought to an appropriate conclusion,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“We can’t have a person whose name is put into the mix and left hanging there. The review team will try to establish whether there is any prospect that they were at that location at that time or not.”

He also considered the missing exhibits identified in a Garda Ombudsman’s report that was critical of the original investigation but found no evidence of misconduct. “All of that needs to be clarified,” he said.

“There is no one thing that brings this about. The main interest is in ensuring that if the investigation can be progressed beyond where it is today, that will be done.”

As the officer in charge of serious and organised crime, Mr O’Driscoll presided over some of the country’s biggest cases.

In recent years, there is a sense he has been closing the circle. He began his detective career fighting drug dealers in Dublin, such as Tony Felloni and Derek Dunne. The past six years have largely been focused on their successors — Christy Kinahan and his drugs cartel, and the havoc they have wreaked in the capital’s north inner city in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting.

After months of secret negotiations, he was instrumental in persuading the US authorities — Drug Enforcement and Treasury — to lend their might to the fight against the Kinahans. The US and other international agencies came to Dublin in May to announce a package of sanctions as well as a $15m (€14.7m) reward for information leading to the conviction of Kinahan and his two sons.

The Kinahans are running out of road. The United Arab Emirates has frozen their assets in Dubai. More than 600 people connected to the group have been denied entry to the US. Mr O’Driscoll believes the Kinahans are still in the UAE. He hints at the prospect of criminal charges and points to the investigation teams he has left at the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

“To paraphrase a criminal, I think it was Larry Dunne: ‘If you think I’m bad, you should see what’s coming after me’. That was quite true. But I would say, if you think I was in any way good at what I did, you should see what’s coming after me in An Garda Síochána.”