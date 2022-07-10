| 18.3°C Dublin

New ‘person of interest’ triggered Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review, says top officer

Retired senior garda says team he led will probe whether one individual was ‘at that location at that time’

Retired Garda Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll. Photo: Steve Humphreys. Expand

Retired Garda Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Maeve Sheehan

The senior garda officer who ordered a cold case review of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier said claims of a new “person of interest” and supposedly missing evidence were among the factors that influenced his decision.

John O’Driscoll, who retired as Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime two weeks ago, is best known for driving international sanctions aimed at shutting down the Kinahan crime cartel. However, one of his last acts in the Phoenix Park was to sign off on a Serious Crime Review of one of the State’s most notorious unsolved murders.

