New nine month plan for living with Covid being developed by Government

A new long term plan for living with the Covid-19 virus over the next nine months is being drafted by the Government, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has revealed.

Speaking after a Cabinet sub committee on Covid-19, Mr Martin said the plan is aimed at finding a way of keeping society opening while dealing with spikes in coronavirus cases.

“The Cabinet committee will meet again next week with a view to having an initial discussion on the medium term plan to take us through Covid for the next six months to nine months of planning for the next phase of living with Covid-19,” the Taoiseach said.

“We've opened up to a considerable degree our economy and our society. Obviously, like other countries, there's been an increase in numbers so we’ve got to look and plan ahead in terms of potential scenarios that might emerge but also how we maintain that level of economic activity,” he added.

It was also agreed that the Government will announce new financial supports before the end of the week for business impacted by the localised lockdowns in the Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

The Taoiseach said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Micheal McGrath will draft supports for businesses impacted by the midlands lockdown.

Mr Martin said he is concerned about the spike in case in the Midlands and the overall increase in new case across the country. However, he said Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said community transmission of the virus remains stable.

The Taoiseach said ministers also signed off a new testing regime for meat processing factories, direct provision centres and nursing homes.

There will also be systematic testing of workers in meat process factories every week to begin with and then every fortnight. A similar testing regime will be introduced for Direct Provision centres and other congregated settings. Weekly testing of staff in nursing homes will also resume over fears the virus could lead to more tragedy among older people.

“We have to stand back and look at the wider situation in terms of congregated settings and risks that they present and there will be discussions next week around that,” Mr Martin said.

“We'll be looking at meat plants in general in terms of occupational health, in terms of making sure the workers are protected and that the conditions contained within those factories are assessed in terms of their capacity to be conducive to the spread of the virus,” he added.

