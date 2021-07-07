New National Children’s Hospital opening pushed back two years - Government still does not know cost

The opening of the new National Children’s Hospital has been pushed back to the second half of 2024 and the final cost of the project, which will be at least €1.4bn, is still not known.

The ill-fated hospital, which is being built on the site of St James's Hospital, in Dublin, will not be completed until December 2023 and will not open for more than six months later.

The original contract was for completion in August 2022, the Oireachtas Health Committee was told.

The most recent projected cost was put at €1.4bn but no updated figures are available.

David Gunning, chief officer of National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), also warned the new target is not guaranteed and is dependent on no delays caused to supplies from Brexit or the pandemic.

He said: "The global pandemic, Covid-19, has disrupted the construction sector and all its supply chains both nationally and internationally. Unfortunately, the project has not been immune to this.

"In 2020, both the construction site of the new children’s hospital and Children’s Hospital Ireland at Tallaght were closed for a period, following the arrival of Covid-19 to Ireland.

"In 2021, the sites remained open as essential sites during the 2021 level 5 lockdown."

Asked by Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane on the estimated cost he was unable to provide an update on the original estimate of €1.4bn.

He said around 900 claims had been submitted by BAM the contractor and a handful had been settled.

Fifteen have gone to conciliation and nine agreed at a cost of €2.5m.

Claims are being parked for the moment although more claims are being submitted.

A moratorium on the claims, currently scheduled until the end of July, has now been agreed to concentrate on the completion of the building.

Asked by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall when they will be addressed he said many had moved into conciliation.

She said she saw a lot of financial claims being stored up for the future and the cost of the hospital will be a runaway train for the taxpayer.

Mr Gunning said all claims are defended robustly.

The moratorium applies to the dispute processes and has been in place for two months.

Mr Gunning said 600 claims have been paused so far.

He told the committee the new paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centre, Connolly Hospital, is already fully operational – it was opened in July 2019.

“It is a priority for the board and all stakeholders to open the paediatric outpatient and urgent care centre at Tallaght in 2021 and we are pleased to report that we are on target to do that.

"Construction work on the centre is nearing an end with a substantial completion date scheduled for September 2021. It will then be handed over to Children’s Health Ireland to open for services after an 8-week period of operational commissioning and equipping."

Asked if the board had confidence in BAM, Mr Gunning said the level of confidence is "growing but we are not there yet."

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said he could see the costs spiralling to €2bn.

He asked Mr Dunning what was his estimate of the final cost.

Mr Dunning said all the costs are subject to continuous scrutiny and is being provided to the Department of Health and the HSE.

"We will not allow the costs to get out of control. The best mitigation is to get the hospital built as soon as possible."

He said several factors influenced cost including inflation but delay was the biggest driver.

Eilish Hardiman, chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland overseeing the three existing children’s hospitals said the criminal cyberattack on the Irish health system has had a material impact on their IT systems and the ability to deliver services to our patients and families.

"While most of our IT systems are back up, they continue to be slow and not all are connected or linked to each other.

"Patient information from manual records over the past seven weeks are being uploaded into our IT systems and it will take weeks to get back to our starting point in May.

"Despite this, several initiatives are being progressed to improve access to care. As part of the first phase of ‘Access to Care’ funding, CHI has secured confirmation in late June of additional once-off funding of €1.9m in 2021 to support specific initiatives to address long waiting times across 15 specialities. Discussions are also at an advanced stage with the HSE on expanding MRI capacity in Crumlin and Temple Street to address waiting times for this specialist imaging. These are welcome and required investments in acute paediatric care."