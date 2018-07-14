New mobile charging units launched for electric vehicles on Irish roads

AA Roadwatch have unveiled plans for a new mobile charging unit for electric vehicles, the first of their kind in Europe.

As a result of the growing number of electric cars on Irish roads, the company say the charging units will address the concerns of motorists that drive electric powered vehicles and who worry about potentially running out of power.

The breakdown assistance provider has teamed up with Australian company Club Logistics Solutions to develop the charging units, which will be powered directly by the AA rescue van as opposed to a separate generator.

Commenting on the unveiling Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated: “Our AA Rescue team have a long and proud history of going above and beyond to meet the needs of broken down motorists across the country, and the purchase of these mobile charging units is the next step on that journey.

"In that time electric cars have evolved significantly and along the way we’ve seen a similar evolution in charging and emergency assistance options for EVs.

"Of all the mobile units we have seen this is by far the most impressive, easily deployed and environmentally friendly options."

Mr Faughnan added that the launch of the units will address the concern of running out of power.

"This is a huge step forward for electric vehicle owners in Ireland and a significant innovation for our AA Rescue team as they continue to meet the demands of our members.

"We know from research that we’ve undertaken in the past that the fear of running out of power is a major concern of Irish motorists when it comes to going electric and we hope that knowing this solution exists will help some people ditch petrol and diesel powered cars."

According to the AA, it will take 20 minutes for the company to provide 15pc of battery charge using the mobile charging unit.

