| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘New IRA’ involved in significant recruitment drive in the Republic

Arrests in the North due to a number of major policing operations there have put the terrorist organisation under severe pressure meaning recruitment in Republic is key

Kevin Braney is serving life in Portlaoise prison for the murder of fellow dissident republican Peter Butterly. Photo Paul Sheridan Expand

Close

Kevin Braney is serving life in Portlaoise prison for the murder of fellow dissident republican Peter Butterly. Photo Paul Sheridan

Kevin Braney is serving life in Portlaoise prison for the murder of fellow dissident republican Peter Butterly. Photo Paul Sheridan

Kevin Braney is serving life in Portlaoise prison for the murder of fellow dissident republican Peter Butterly. Photo Paul Sheridan

Ken Foy

The New IRA is involved in a “significant” recruitment drive in Dublin after a number of major policing operations in Northern Ireland have put the terrorist organisation under severe pressure.

It can be revealed that the Garda’s Special Detective Unit (SDU) have been carrying out ongoing operations in the Inchicore, Crumlin, Drimnagh, Clondalkin and Tallaght areas of the capital.

This involves ongoing surveillance and ‘stop and search’ operations in which suspected dissident republicans are searched for weapons or other illegal material.

Most Watched

Privacy