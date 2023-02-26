| 5°C Dublin

'New IRA' admits responsibility for attempted murder of PSNI officer in Omagh

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in a critical condition 

DCI John Caldwell was shot in Omagh on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph Expand

DCI John Caldwell was shot in Omagh on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Suzanne Breen

The New IRA has purportedly claimed responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

A typed statement has appeared on a wall in Derry signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past.

