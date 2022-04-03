| 2.4°C Dublin

New film focuses on positives which emerged from the tragic death of a Belfast teenager

Carl Mooney&rsquo;s death in 2020 had a huge impact on his friends Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A new film uses the death of a Belfast teenager to encourage young men to seek help if they are having a tough time.

Carl Mooney took his own life in May 2020. The 15-year-old’s death devastated his family and friends, but those involved in making the film hope it will help young people, and young men in particular, to reach out for support when they need it.

