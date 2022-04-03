New film focuses on positives which emerged from the tragic death of a Belfast teenager

A new film uses the death of a Belfast teenager to encourage young men to seek help if they are having a tough time.

Carl Mooney took his own life in May 2020. The 15-year-old’s death devastated his family and friends, but those involved in making the film hope it will help young people, and young men in particular, to reach out for support when they need it.

The film, called In Memory of Carl, was launched in Belfast last week.

It tells the story of Carl’s friends, Donal, Conor, Leo and Ryan, as they deal with their pal’s death. The boys had been classmates at St Malachy’s College in north Belfast.

The film was made by Boys in Mind, a charity which creates films to help primary and secondary school pupils understand the issues around male suicide and mental health.

Also involved in the project was Lighthouse, a Belfast-based charity which works to promote positive mental health and provides support services to families who have been bereaved due to suicide.

Gary Symington, a mentor training co-ordinator with Lighthouse, said it was good that a positive initiative had emerged from such a tragedy.

“The whole idea behind the film is promoting the message that don’t wait until you reach crisis point before you seek support. Your emotional health is just as important as any other element of your health and you need to look after it,” said Gary.

“There’s none of us have all of the answers to all of our problems all of the time. At some stage we are going to have to ask for help. We want to get a positive message out to young people that there are plenty of people available to listen to them.”

The Lighthouse charity started working with a group of Carl’s friends shortly after his death.

“Their school contacted us after Carl’s death to say that they were a bit concerned about the boys so we said we would go and meet them,” said Gary.

“A lot of the kids were really struggling. Carl played GAA for Ardoyne Kickhams, was really into his Irish language and was really popular.

“When we went into the school around 17 boys came along and we split them into two groups.”

The Belfast youth worker said the project had been a big success for all of those involved.

“We have always said that the first group people go to when they want to talk about their problems is their peers and friends. What the boys did not anticipate was that they discovered things about each other that they didn’t know. They were able to help each other and then really started to look out for each other.”

Last year, TV presenter Roman Kemp interviewed some of the young boys involved in the Belfast project as part of a documentary he was making for the BBC about the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men in the UK.

He made the programme following the sudden death of his best friend, Joe Lyons, in 2020. After the documentary was screened, the Lighthouse team were contacted by Boys in Mind, based in Bath, to talk about the possibility of the two groups working together.

The new film was the subsequent result of that partnership. Gary said the film gave the boys an opportunity to get their message across to a large audience.

“They talk about what it was like to lose their friend, the support they got and being part of the group which gives them a chance to talk. In the film, the boys actually talk about how something beautiful came out of a tragedy.”

The film can be viewed through the Lighthouse Facebook page.