New Covid testing regime at Irish airports hailed as ‘game-changer’ for air travel

Irish airports have seen passenger and flights numbers plummet by 95pc since the pandemic hit

IRELAND'S first dedicated airport-based Covid-19 testing centres were hailed as "game-changers" for the battered aviation sector.

RocDoc unveiled its new testing centres at Cork and Shannon airports, which will allow Ireland to take maximum advantage of the EU's new 'traffic light' system for kick-starting the recovery of the aviation industry.

Irish airports have seen passenger traffic plummet by almost 95pc because of the pandemic – with Ireland West in Knock, Co Mayo, admitting it will drop back to traffic volumes not experienced since 2001.

Ryanair has already axed its Cork and Shannon winter hubs and Aer Lingus warned it may have to review its regional operations in Ireland.

The EU has identified Covid-19 testing and its new 'traffic light' system as critical to restoring traveller confidence and kick-starting the recovery of the aviation sector.

Both Cork and Shannon strategic testing centres are now fully operational and will offer HPRA-approved (Health Products Regulatory Authority) CE marked tests using PCR and LAMP technology.

Cork Airport managing director Niall McCarthy said clarity was critical for the aviation sector.

“Cork Airport and the aviation sector urgently need a clear pathway to recovery,” he said.

“The pandemic continues to pose a huge problem for the industry.

Read More

“Airports and airlines both hope that widespread testing will give passengers greater confidence to travel.”

Shannon Airport chief executive Mary Considine said the testing initiative was a welcome boost.

“What we all want is for a safe return to air travel and having the facility to offer pre-departure testing is an important step in restoring consumer confidence to fly again.”

The two express turnaround testing facilities – located by the airport car parks – will provide the pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airports in accordance with the EU’s new air travel regime.

Both facilities will also provide private testing services to the public.

RocDoc will have state-of-the-art laboratories on-site at each location to process the test results.

Tests will cost from €129 to €199 depending on the type of test selected and the urgency with which the result is required. Results from the LAMP test are available in a matter of hours.

RocDoc chief executive David Rock said the centres will play a key role in the recovery of both Irish airports and air travel.

“Our focus is to provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airports but our facilities are also open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to keep their staff safe,” he said.

“Since opening the country’s first drive-through testing centre in Ashbourne in August, we have been inundated with enquiries from all over Ireland. The two facilities are the first step in meeting this huge demand. In the next few weeks, we will also be rolling out another regional testing facility.’’

Read More

Online Editors