New Covid-19 supports for businesses announced

The Government has announced new financial supports for businesses affected by the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, as well as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath announced the new supports this afternoon, which are targeted at the arts and hospitality sectors.

Mr Varakdar said the supports are “similar or better” to those provided to businesses when the country was in a full Level 5 lockdown.

The Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be paid at the full rate until January and will be reopened for businesses who came off it in recent months.

Mr Varadkar said the EWSS will also reopen for new businesses in “certain circumstances”.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), a weekly payment to businesses that are closed and need to pay overheads, will now also be paid to business owners who feel they have to close because of the new restrictions which came into force yesterday.

This will include restaurants and bars where it is not viable to open only to close at 8pm.

Businesses that have seen their turnover fall by 40pc or less will also be eligible.

Tax warehousing will be also extended by three months, waiving commercial rates for businesses for the first three months of next year.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has seen fewer than 7,000 to 8,000 people reapply for the payment since the 12pm closure for hospitality was imposed several weeks ago.

Mr Varadkar said it is “impossible” to know how many more will reapply for the PUP.

“Please keep your staff on the payroll if at all possible,” the Tánaiste told businesses this afternoon. “The Government is on your side.”

The cost of the measures announced today will be €200m for the month of January alone, said Minister McGrath.



