New Covid-19 restrictions for Northern Ireland will see 'circuit-break lockdown' extended

Stormont ministers have agreed new Covid-19 restrictions for Northern Ireland that will see an extension of the current 'circuit-break lockdown' followed by a partial reopening of the hospitality sector, Stormont sources have said.

This comes as Northern Ireland confirmed another 15 deaths from the virus today.

Eleven of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, while four went previously unreported. The death toll in the region now stands at 825.

Another 548 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus after 7,912 tests were carried out on 2,892 people in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...

PA Media