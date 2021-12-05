| 4.3°C Dublin

New claims about paedophile priest Malachy Finegan investigated

Rodney Edwards

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Gloucestershire Constabulary are liaising with each other following fresh claims surrounding a paedophile priest from Co Down .

Fr Malachy Finegan, who died in 2002, was a teacher at St Colman’s College in Newry and the Diocese of Dromore and later went on to serve as a parish priest in Clonduff, Co Down.

