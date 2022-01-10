| 6.7°C Dublin

New car buyers say price stops them buying EVs – but sales figures show most could afford one

:: Data challenges notion affordability is main barrier to sales

Sales figures raise the issue of whether dealers could do more to promote EVs. Availability of charging points and anxiety over the distance EVs can travel are also seen as stumbling blocks. Photo: Getty Expand

Sales figures raise the issue of whether dealers could do more to promote EVs. Availability of charging points and anxiety over the distance EVs can travel are also seen as stumbling blocks. Photo: Getty

Caroline O'Doherty

New car buyers are still shunning electric vehicles despite most being able to afford to make the switch.

The number one reason buyers say they cannot switch to electric is price but sales figures tell a different story.

