New babies' lives still at risk because of overcrowding, warns Rotunda Master

While medical staff have made great strides in the fight against some dangerous infections, there is a constant threat from another type of bacterial infection which can be fatal to new- born babies - the superbug Klebsiella, which has been responsible for serious outbreaks at the hospital, including cases of meningitis.

"Klebsiella is a very nasty bug associated with death and with meningitis. Premature babies are particularly vulnerable. You can't screen for Klebsiella. That just happens because of overcrowding," Prof Malone said.

Overcrowding remains a serious problem, with lack of space in the neonatal critical care unit posing the gravest risks to newborn babies, the professor said.

He told the Sunday Independent that his previous warnings that babies will die from infection due to overcrowding must be heeded as a matter of priority.

Risks facing babies and mothers needed to be addressed by the construction of a new critical care wing at the hospital in Parnell Square, he added.

More than four years ago, then Health Minister Leo Varadkar announced the Rotunda Hospital would eventually be moved to the campus of Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Prof Malone said: "There is an acceptance now on behalf of the HSE and the Department of Health that something has to be done in the short term for the Rotunda's infrastructure in Parnell Square. Waiting for a move to Connolly Hospital won't solve things in the next 10 years."

He added that the construction of a new critical care wing would cost almost €50m, but it would save many lives.

Two cases of meningitis and a recent death of a baby were seen as a consequence of infection caused by overcrowding when a review was undertaken, he said.

"I can guarantee you that if nothing is done in the next 10 years, there will be more deaths due to overcrowding and infection because it is not possible to isolate babies and mothers properly, when they are so overcrowded."

The lack of space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) poses dangers as incubators are positioned just one metre apart, and even less at busy times. The best practice advice suggests that incubators should be kept three metres away from each other to avoid infection, he said.

"Trying to have parents fit in a space to breastfeed their baby and there's another parent sitting on top of them. It's almost impossible to guarantee hygiene in that situation. Women, staff, and parents are on top of each other," he said.

"It is hard to predict when outbreaks happen. But certainly in 2019, we had a very serious outbreak. It took two months to control it and in that time, March and April, two of the babies who did get poorly got meningitis from this bug called Klebsiella.

"The only way we eventually controlled it, we shut the NICU for nearly two months but you have to realise a hospital with 8,500 to 9,000 women coming in the door - you can't shut an NICU. Women are going to come in with pre-term babies.

"The Rotunda covers 25pc of the neo-natal intensive care unit capacity in the coun try. If we shut our doors, it has consequences for Drogheda, for Cavan, for Mullingar, for Letterkenny, for Galway... The hospital had to rely on the support of the Coombe and Holles Street maternity hospitals when closures were necessary."

Sunday Independent