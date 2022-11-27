| 8.4°C Dublin

New agri-food watchdog will have power to slap €10m fine on offenders in unfair trading practices cases

 Office  aims to be ‘voice of farmer growers and food producers’, said Minister Charlie McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the establishment of the regulator is a priority for him as a minister. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Hugh O'Connell

A new agri-food regulator will be given powers to levy fines of up to €10m on retailers and major food producers and processors who engage in unfair trading practices with farmers and other suppliers, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring the final draft of landmark legislation to set up a new agri-food regulator or Rialtóir Agraibhia this week and the Fianna Fáil TD hopes to introduce it in the Dáíl before the end of the year.

