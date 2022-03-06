| -1.8°C Dublin

New abuse allegations at leading NI school

Former pupil at St Columb’s College in Derry claims he was told to strip naked by a teacher and put on a dress

Eamonn Lynch. Picture by Lorcan Doherty Expand
Former Saint Columb's College vice-principal Raymond Gallagher Expand
Saint Columb's College, Derry, where Raymond Gallagher was a vice-principal Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

New abuse allegations have been made against a former vice-principal of a renowned Irish school. Raymond Gallagher was a teacher at Saint Columb’s College in Derry from 1953 to 1993. He died in 2007, aged 75.

Last month, a former Saint Columb’s pupil claimed in an interview with the Irish News that he had been sexually abused by Gallagher in the school over a four-year period in the 1970s.

