New 3km exclusion zones proposed as planning regulator seeks to limit build-to-rent developments

THE planning regulator has told Dublin City Council to introduce rules to limit the number of build-to-rent apartments in the city.

Regulator Niall Cussen has recommended the council apply a ‘3km rule’ in relation to build-to-rent (BTR) developments.

Any proposed new BTR within 3km of an existing one would require extra scrutiny, to ensure it would cause an over-concentration of such developments.

Mr Cussen said proposals should be “accompanied by an assessment of other permitted BTR developments in the vicinity (3km) of the site to demonstrate that the development would not result in the overconcentration of one housing tenure in a particular area”.

He said: “The Office [of planning regulator] considers that the above requirement provides a strong policy basis that would empower the City Council through the planning application process, including pre-application consultation, to clearly signal if an undue concentration of BTR situation was potentially presenting, and to consider alternative mixes of use and housing type.”

He said the council should also consider setting other bars for BTR.

“It may be helpful for the planning authority to set out alternative development plan criteria in relation to particular thresholds at or near which an undue concentration of BTR development in a spatial or tenure mix context could be presenting.”

Mr Cussen made his recommendations in his submission to the draft Dublin city development plan, which is currently being drawn up.

The city council is obliged to take his views on board.

He also told the council they must remove a proposed new restriction on BTR developments of less than 100 units.

“There is no national or regional policy basis, or any other evidence provided, to support the view that a scheme of less than 100 units cannot provide meaningful communal facilities and services,” he said.

He said the council must also omit a proposed requirement that 40pc of units in BTR developments be built to regular apartment standards, instead of the lower specifications allowed for BTR.

“The office cannot see any evidential basis for identifying a requirement that 40pc of apartments in BTR developments would be required to be ‘standard build to sell apartments’.

“It is also unclear as to how this 60:40 mix would work in practice in terms of the detailed internal design and layout of individual schemes.“

Mr Cussen also wants to block a proposal to ensure 40pc of land in mixed zone sites would be set aside for social and affordable housing.

The draft plan allows for a new Z16 zoning and although no lands are currently zoned as such, it could apply to future large sites designated for a mix of housing, employment, open space and community and cultural amenities.

The regulator said he would “strongly question the rationale for the Z16 approach” given the existing social and affordable requirements under the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Mr Cussen also criticised the development plan for lacking detail on Traveller accommodation.

“There are no specific objectives on the zoning maps to indicate existing or proposed provision of sites.”

Sites for schools and school expansions must also be protected to allow for expected population growth, he said.