The daughter of a man that was tragically killed in a collision on Tuesday has described him as "the funniest person and most caring father anyone could ask for".

'Never forget all our good memories together' - Daughter pays touching tribute to dad tragically killed in collision

John Egan (45) passed away after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car at the entrance to The Saddlers Estate on the old Navan Road in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin at around 7.30pm on Tuesday

In a social media post, daughter Katie said: “Never thought I’d see the day that you would be gone from me life, think about you all the time.

"Never forget all our good memories together absolutely broken hearted. Love you so much dad gone but never forgotten."

Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Tom Kitt said that he knows Mr Egan's family very well through St Peregrines GAA club.

He offered his condolences to his loved ones on behalf of the club and the local community.

"I'm a member of St. Peregrines GAA Club in Mulhuddart and his family has been very connected to the club for years.

"I know his father and mother very well and it's a completely sad occasion," he said.

"On behalf of the GAA club and the local area, I'd just like to offer my sincerest sympathy because this has had a devastating effect of the club.

"I think it's horrible that a young lad in that stage of his life, and how it happened.

"I sympathise with all of the family. He was very active in the club and talking to the players there everyone is devastated and they all sympathise with his family."

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed it to contact them.

They are particularly interested to speak with a pedal cyclist who was also at the scene and may have witnessed the collision. Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 - 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Mr Egan, a father-of-four was one of two men killed in separate motorbike crashes within hours of each other.

Online Editors