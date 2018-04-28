'Never an excuse for people taking the law into their own hands' - warning as men wanted by gardai and PSNI hospitalised
The public has been warned against "taking the law into their own hands" after two men who were wanted by Gardai and the PSNI had to be hospitalised after being discovered with injuries this evening.
James White and Alexis Guesto sustained injuries following an alleged assault.
Earlier today the PSNI's Public Protection Branch appealed for information about the whereabouts of White and Gusto, saying they were on the run and were believed to have crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.
The men are wanted in Northern Ireland for a number of offences, including breach of licence and warrants.
They were located this evening in the Mullaghbaen area of south Armagh.
Police had been called to the area following reports of an assault and there they found the two men, who were both injured and had to be brought to hospital for treatment.
Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie from PSNI Public Protection Branch warned that violence will not be tolerated.
He said: "I understand that feelings in the area have been running high over the search for these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands.
"We will be investigating the assault and working to identify anyone involved.”
