A senior negotiator for Ryanair pilots has warned there is unlikely to be enough time to halt strikes this Friday or next Tuesday ahead of new talks.

Negotiator for Ryanair pilots warns of little time to call off two strikes ahead of new talks

Niall Shanahan said this week’s strike “looks likely” as the airline has already cancelled 24 flights.

Ryanair pilots picketed Dublin Airport last week.

And he said he would be surprised if next Tuesday’s industrial action is called off.

Up to 8,000 passengers are set to be hit by flight cancellations on UK routes if the stoppages go ahead.

“There is little enough time available today to work through the issues,” he said.

“I don’t even want to talk up any expectation of that action being stood down.”

Mr Shanahan, from the Fórsa union, was speaking on his way into talks at Terminal One at Dublin Airport with a negotiating team from the budget airline.

The talks were convened today after breaking down last week.

Pilots want a ‘seniority list’ to be set up that would give pilots with longer service first call on holidays, promotions and transfers between bases.

Ryanair has proposed that both sides form a working group to discuss the issues.

However, talks collapsed last week when they failed to agree its terms of reference.

Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, has said he hopes the union will call off next week’s stoppage today.

