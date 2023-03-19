| 4.9°C Dublin

Neasa Hourigan to back Sinn Féin on eviction ban as Coalition faces no confidence vote

 Any move to remove whip will cut Coalition Dáil majority to just one

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Photo: Mark Condren

Hugh O'Connell

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan will vote against her own government colleagues next week as the Coalition also faces a fresh no confidence motion over the scrapping of the eviction ban, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Ms Hourigan, writing for this newspaper, has confirmed she will support a Sinn Féin motion when it comes before the Dáil this week to extend the eviction ban into next year.

