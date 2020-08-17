Nearly half of us to avoid overseas travel until at least next year

NEARLY half of us will avoid any overseas travel until next year at the earliest.

Research has indicated that the preference to have a staycation could remain long after this summer's holiday season ends.

A survey of more than 6,000 people carried out by AA Ireland found 49pc are "very likely" to holiday at home and avoid going abroad this year.

Nearly 24pc said they were "somewhat likely" to avoid overseas travel for at least the rest of this year, with 5pc saying they were "very unlikely" to holiday only at home.

The research found 43pc of those surveyed described themselves as "very unlikely" to travel abroad until such a successful treatment or vaccination against the coronavirus had been identified.

A quarter described themselves as "not likely" to travel abroad in the absence of a vaccine or available treatment.

"Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on our day-to-day working lives, with many of us now still either fully or partially working from home," AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said.

"However, it appears there could equally be a longer-term impact on our holiday plans over the coming years.

"Understandably, there's a clear reluctance to travel abroad at the moment, even to countries on the Government's Green List, but it does appear that the holiday at home phenomenon will not be confined to a single travel season.

"A by-product of this is that we're seeing busier roads around Irish tourist hot spots than we would normally see and an increase in staycation-related breakdowns."

