Nearly 50,000 teens age 16 and 17 sign up for Covid-19 vaccine as plans well under way for younger children

THE vaccination programme for children aged between 12 and 15 could be underway within the next two weeks.

HSE chief Paul Reid told the weekly Covid briefing that over 5.72m vaccines have been administered up to yesterday evening.

Almost 3.25m people have now received their first dose, or single dose of a vaccine, equating to 86pc of the adult population.

And the HSE is finalising plans in relation to the vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds.

"We do need to make significant enhancements to our IT system to facilitate the consent process and record the consent process, which is being worked through and being assessed at the moment,” Mr Reid said.

"We do expect over the next two weeks to be commencing that programme, but we will give some further details throughout next week.”

There were another 1,361 cases of Covid reported today, with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urging the public to avail of vaccines, including walk-in centres.

“We have to continue to drive up vaccination rates as high as possible. The higher we go the better the protection we have and the sooner we’ll be able to ease more of the economic and social restrictions that still remain in place,” he said.

Damien McCallion, HSE national lead for the vaccine rollout, said in relation to 12- to 15-year-olds, there are 280,000 in this age group, based on CSO figures.

“We will primarily use the vaccination centres, but we are also going to work with GPs and pharmacies, for a couple of reasons,” he said.

"One is geography [but] we recognise some young children who may not find a vaccination centre appropriate. We want to make sure there are alternatives there for people.

"In terms of timings, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said we must make sure the appropriate information and consent is made available to parents and we are working on both a communications campaign at a global level, but also making sure the information is available to people at an individual level as well.

"Our registration system is adult focused up until now. We are incorporating the consent elements into that. So over the next couple of weeks, we will finalise an exact date for when we launch that over the coming days.”

Mr McCallion said the HSE would try to ensure as many young people as possible are vaccinated with their first dose before they return to school.

Mr Reid added that both uptake and supply will be factors because many other people will be due their second dose in August as well.

Meanwhile, Mr Reid said that this week it is planned to administer up to 300,000 Covid-19 vaccines. Next week, it is planned to administer 250,000 vaccines.

In relation to registrations among 16- to 17-year-olds, he said 47,600 of them have now registered online for the vaccine. Of these 24,770 are 17 and 22,830 are 16.

In relation to the Digital Cert, he said the HSE has provided the information for 97pc of those who who are fully vaccinated with the correct information to the cross-governmental initiative for the issuing of the certificate.

"There are 2.7m people fully vaccinated, of which just over 2.6m have vaccine digital certificates have been provided. The HSE isn’t responsible or doesn’t lead on the distribution of certificates or indeed on the call centre,” Mr Reid said.

However he said a number of factors had been identified which had led to problems with the distribution of the certs which allow people to dine indoors or travel abroad without restrictions, including mailboxes being full, or incorrect email addresses or other contact details being given.

"The vaccination programme in Ireland is having very significant, massive benefits beyond our expectations. We are setting a very high bar for many other countries in terms of our update. We are on the final furlong in the race to get the adult population vaccinated, and we will shortly commence the process for the 12 to 15 year olds, based on the required consents,” Mr Reid said.

Meanwhile, the HSE weekly briefing heard technology changes will be put in place to allow people to request basic changes, including contact details.

Mr McCallion said some people are concerned that their name appears differently on their cert than on their passport, and with to change this.

Niamh O’Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing, said demand for testing in the community is staying in around 15,000 tests per day, between Monday and Friday. Overall, there are some days that exceed 23,000-24,000 in overall swabs taken.

Pop-up testing sites continue to operate across the country, including in Dublin, Donegal, Laois and Cork. Over the next few days, an additional site will open in Dundalk and also in Wesport, Co Mayo.

“There are a number of sites that are particularly busy, and they continue to be Donegal, Louth, Meath and Monaghan.”

Last week was a busy week in contact tracing, the workload was up 22pc on the prior week and over 24,000 close contacts were contacted, Ms O’Beirne told the weekly HSE Covid-19 briefing today.

Separately, the briefing heard that the HSE is working with maternity units to help them fully comply with guidelines allowing partners to accompany pregnant women in certain circumstances.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said he was hopeful of compliance in the coming week.

He said that revised guidelines were issued on 23 June which included easing restrictions for early pregnancy assessment units, for routine visits where a woman was considered to have a higher risk pregnancy, and for emergency presentations in late gestation.

Of the country’s 19 units, in those three areas, the great majority of hospitals “are fully compliant” or “partly compliant in some isolated cases”, particularly with high risk pregnancies. There were some differences between the units in terms of infrastructure. “The general trend is towards full compliance.”

In relation to early pregnancy assessment units, based on the last survey, 18 were fully compliant, one was not. For routine visits where a woman was considered to have a high risk pregnancy, 12 were fully compliant and seven were partially compliant.

For emergency presentations in late gestation, 15 were fully complaint and four were partially compliant.

He said that all 19 maternity units were now fully compliant with the four original visitation guidelines, which include allowing partners to attend labour, the anomaly scan, neonatal units and to have at least a 30 minute daily post-natal visit.