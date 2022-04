Nearly 30 people being treated for mystery illness in north Cork

Local GPs and paramedics attended the scene as a precautionary measure. Photo: Stock image

Almost 30 people at a Cork refugee centre are being treated for a mystery illness.

The individuals - all based at a facility in north Cork - complained of feeling unwell on Saturday with several saying their symptoms worsened overnight.

The symptoms ranged from headaches, nausea, dizziness and high temperatures to coughing.

As a precautionary measure, both local GPs and paramedics attended the scene.

Assessments are now underway by the medical teams in a bid to determine the precise nature and source of the mystery illness.

While full Covid-19 precautions are being taken, coronavirus is not believed to be the primary suspect.

Cork is currently in the grip of major bouts of ordinary flu and cold outbreaks.

Cold and flu medications sales across some parts of Cork have soared by over 80pc over recent weeks.

A stomach bug has also been reported in patients at a number of Cork GP surgeries.

Medical teams are also investigating whether the individuals at the complex may have potentially contracted a form of gastroenteritis.

None of the individuals are reported to be seriously ill though the situation is being assessed and some may be referred to hospital for precautionary expert tests.

Full medical and support facilities are being provided at the centre with doctors closely liaising with refugee agencies and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The individuals involved are understood to have been in Ireland for a period of time - in some cases for several weeks.

Medical teams are hopeful they will have preliminary test results within 24 hours to indicate the nature of the illness involved.