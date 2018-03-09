National road reopened following multi-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon
A portion of the N5 has been reopened in Co Roscommon following a multi-vehicle crash.
Earlier on Friday evening, there was no public access through, both directions of the road, 1km east of Strokestown.
It is understood that three cars crashed close to Strokestown golf course shortly before 8pm tonight.
Emergency services and gardai responded to the scene and diversions were in place while the road was closed
The injuries of those involved in the incident is not yet known.
Online Editors