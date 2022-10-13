A lucky Lotto player in south Dublin is waking up today as Ireland’s newest millionaire after scooping almost €2.3m .

The National Lottery is calling on all Dublin players to check their tickets and see if they are Ireland’s lucky ninth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022.

This win will also make the winner Ireland’s 31st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were: 1, 11, 14, 19, 27, 39, and the bonus was 44.

The exact store where the ticket was bought won’t be revealed until Friday.

The holder of the golden ticket is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe while they contact the National Lottery prize claims teams.

In total, last night’s Lotto numbers handed out prizes to over 61,000 players, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus Prize of €36,177 – the winning ticket was sold in a Centra Foodstore in Co Cork.

This comes on the back of the recent Lotto win of near €9m last week in Co Meath, the recipient of which has also not yet come forward.

That winning ticket was sold in a Londis in Duleek, Co Meath.

“What a month October is shaping up to be already – with two incredible Lotto Jackpot wins within a week of each other.

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players in Dublin and Cork to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the winners, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible,” a National Lottery spokesperson said this morning.

