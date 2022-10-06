A lucky Lotto player in Co Meath has woken up Irelands latest millionaire, after scooping nearly €9m last night’s Lotto jackpot.

The Royal County player’s won a grand total of €8,915,056 in the jackpot, becoming Ireland’s 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

“What a life-changing Wednesday night it was for one of our lucky players in Meath who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €8.9 million in their possession!” A National Lottery spokesperson said this morning.

The National Lottery are urging Lotto players in Meath to check their tickets, with the winnings numbers for Wednesday’s draw being: 3, 8, 20, 24, 28, 29 and the bonus was 40.

The store’s location where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed on Friday.

Meanwhile, two players from Wexford and Monaghan who both matched five numbers and the bonus to split the €103,316 prize on offer, each receiving €51,658.

The Wexford player bought their ticket on Monday 3rd October in Centra, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford. The Monaghan player bought their ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

In total, over 85,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws lastnight.

“It was a mega night of wins as two players from Wexford and matched 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop €51,658 each,” a National Lottery spokesperson said this morning.

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players in Meath, Wexford and Monaghan to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the winners, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible. This latest Meath winner is the 8th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.”



