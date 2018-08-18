The cost of playing the National Lottery is set to rise next month in what will be the second increase for players over the last three years.

National Lottery punters to fork out more as cost of playing increases again

While the main lotto draw remains unchanged, the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws will increase from 50cent per line to €1 per line.

The changes are set to come into effect on Saturday September 1 and in exchange for the increased cost, the jackpot prize for the Lotto Plus 1 draw is to increase from €500,000 to €1m.

"There is no change in the price of a panel for the main Lotto Draw. We advised players through the press on August 4th of restrictions on advanced Lotto play due to exciting new enhancements to our Lotto Plus games," a spokesperson for Premier Lotteries Ireland said.

"To support these enhancements there will be an increase of a Lotto Plus line from 50cent to €1, the first increase in 16 years."

Canadian-owned Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) took over the National Lottery in 2015 and recorded sales of 750m from the 2.1m people who play National Lottery games in 2016.

Shortly after the takeover, PLI increased the price of a standard ticket for the main draw from €3 to €4 as well as increasing the number of balls in play to 47.

In turn the odds of players matching all the winning six balls reduced from eight million to one to 10.7 million to one.

Revenues raised by the National Lottery games help fund grants in areas of arts, heritage and community initiatives.

Almost 30cent of every €1 spent on National Lottery games is used for this ‘good cause’ initiative.

