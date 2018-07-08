National Day of Commemoration takes place at Dublin's Collins Barracks

President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among those attending the National Day of Commemoration service taking place at Collin Barracks in Dublin this morning.

The service honours all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on United Nations service.

It is held annually on the day closest to July 11, the date on which, in 1921, the Anglo-Irish Truce was agreed.

Other attendees of the service include Church leaders, members of Council of state, diplomatic corps, relatives of 1916 participants and a large number of Veterans' Organisations.

The military ceremony includes an interdenominational prayer service and the laying of a wreath by the President.

It also includes musical interludes and the observance of a minute’s silence.

The ceremony ends with an Air Corps flyover, and is open to the members of the public.

