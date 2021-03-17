NASA captures a stunning slice of Ireland in St Patrick's Day image

| 8°C Dublin

NASA has captured a stunning slice of Ireland on St Patrick's Day.

The space station compared the gorgeous snap of the southern end of the Emerald Isle to finding a four-leaf clover.

Posting the incredibly clear photo to Twitter, the NASA account wrote: "Happy #StPatricksDay Similar to finding a four-leaf clover, capturing this shot of the southern end of the Emerald Isle on a clear day from the @Space_Station took a bit of luck — just ask @AstroDrewMorgan!"

Twitter users couldn't believe how clear the image was, with one commenter saying: "Awesome picture"

While another wrote: "Happy St Patrick's day to you all in Nasa, greetings from the emerald Isle, thanks so much for sharing this beautiful picture."

And a third said: "That’s so cool thank you !!"

Another commenter said they could even point out the Skellig Islands in the clear shot.

