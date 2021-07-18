N7 crash victim Graham Taylor given motorbike 'guard of honour' at funeral

THE second of three men killed in last week’s horror crash on the N7 was laid to rest this - amid emotional scenes at his funeral in Jobstown, Tallaght.

Convicted burglar Graham Taylor’s coffin was walked to St. Aidan’s Church on Brookfield Drive on Saturday behind a carriage pulled by four black horses.

A convoy of motorcyclists led the funeral procession.

Dozens of mourners formed a procession behind the carriage as well as about 20 cars.

Taylor (31), Karl Freeman (26) and Dean Maguire (26), all of whom had multiple criminal convictions and were linked to a burglary gang in south Dublin – were killed when their BMW crashed into a truck while travelling in the wrong direction down the M7.

The BMW 3 Series burst into flames after hitting the truck in Rathcoole at 11.40pm on Wednesday of last week.

Just minutes before the collision, gardaí had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

It’s believed the vehicle drove the wrong way down the N7 in an attempt to evade gardaí before the collision.

The trio were later identified using DNA samples provided by family members.

Taylor was well known to gardai and had amassed 121 convictions by April 2019 when he was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for leading gardaí on a chase during which he drove at 120km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The court heard he drove on the wrong side of the road, in the wrong direction around roundabouts and into oncoming traffic during the June 2016 incident, forcing other motorists into evasive action.

Taylor was released from prison in April.

His 121 previous convictions included 11 for dangerous driving and others for burglary, handling stolen property, criminal damage and assaulting a garda.

When being sentenced in April 2019, Taylor’s lawyer told the court his client had been in and out of prison since his teenage years and became addicted to drugs at 17 during his first jail term.

The court was told he had three children and wanted to turn his life around through an electrician’s apprenticeship.

Taylor’s funeral follows that of Dean Maguire at St. Mary’s Priory in Tallaght village on Friday.

Maguire was previously described in court as being part of “a highly sophisticated, organised crime gang".

At the beginning of Friday’s service, offertory gifts were brought up to the altar by his family and friends.

They included a torch and screwdriver, as well as cigarettes, his cap, newspapers, his keys, a Canada Goose jacket and his reg plate.

Floral tributes were also laid at the altar alongside his coffin, which read 'Husband', 'Maguire', 'Son', and 'Mad Man'.

During the ceremony, the local parish priest expressed his sympathies with Maguire's loved ones, saying he was taken "so suddenly and quickly without a chance to say goodbye”.

Friends and family also read out personal messages.

They spoke of the "mad memories" they had with the deceased, who they repeatedly described as a "legend" and devoted father to his two children, as well as a devoted husband to his wife.

A number of people finished their tributes saying "up Foxrock" while one female relative told the mourners: "Sorry for the language father, rest in peace ya f***ing legend".

His coffin was later carried out to the tune of Tina Turner's Simply the Best before being removed for burial to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

According to a statement, Gardai are investigating an incident of dangerous driving involving associates of Maguire as they escorted his hearse back to Tallaght on Wednesday.

In video footage circulating on social media, taken from inside a vehicle travelling behind the hearse, a voice is heard repeatedly shouting: “Go on Deano.”

Sounding horns and with photographs of Dean Maguire stuck on the back windows, a number of cars are seen speeding through red lights on the wrong side of the road while also passing out each other.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating “an incident of dangerous driving which occurred in and around the Old Naas Road and Crumlin areas of Dublin (on the afternoon of July 14).

“Gardaí on patrol observed a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous and erratic driving.”

Karl Freeman, who had 62 previous convictions including for assault, burglary, dangerous driving and endangerment, will be buried on Monday at St. Aidan’s Church in Jobstown.